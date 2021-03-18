Six individuals with ties to St. Thomas were named to this year’s Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s annual “40 Under 40” list recognizing young business and community leaders from throughout the Twin Cities. The honorees with Tommie connections are:

Chancy Anderson Tauer ’11 MEd, principal and co-founder of Prodeo Academy

Andrew Dayton, founder and CEO of the Constellation Fund, which granted a major gift to Dougherty Family College

Amran Farah ’08, attorney at Greene Espel PLLP

Emma Gergen, VP at Carlson Private Capital Partners; daughter of Opus College of Business Professor Mary Schmid Daugherty ’80 and Michael Daugherty ’07 MA

Dr. Benji Mathews, Health Care MBA student

Artika Tyner ’06 J.D., ’10 MA, ’12 EdD, School of Law professor and founding director of the Center on Race, Leadership and Social Justice

See the entire “40 Under 40” list here (requires subscription).