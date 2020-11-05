Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the university has made the decision to suspend all spring term 2021 study abroad programming. All students who had applied for spring term 2021 study abroad programs and all program partners are being notified of this decision.

This decision was made after consultation with the Travel Risk Advisory Committee, using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and the World Health Organization.

“We are very hopeful that students will be able to study abroad again in summer 2021,” said Tim Lewis, associate vice provost for global learning and strategy. “The health and safety of our community, as well as the communities into which we send students around the world, is our top priority. And, unfortunately, the current global situation is still not conducive to international travel. The university remains committed to a robust study abroad program and recognizes the importance of the international community in our education.”

The Office of Study Abroad continues to monitor developments worldwide, and the Travel Risk Advisory Committee plans to review summer term 2021 programs in March. Planning is underway to proceed with fall 2021 programs and beyond.