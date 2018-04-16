Meeting the needs of busy, goal-oriented professionals and increasing demands of employers, the University of St. Thomas is making its Part-time MBA and Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics available online beginning next fall. Applications are now open.

Business is changing rapidly, driven by the intersection of technology, data and a global economy. Business leaders face demands that require a new level of lifelong learning to advance in career goals. Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas has the agility to meet the evolving needs of our business community. Designed to bridge the gaps between data collection, data analysis and strategic business decisions, the new online Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics can be completed before, during, or after a master’s program. For working professionals who want all the benefits of a rigorous MBA, the St. Thomas Online MBA meets them where they are so they can balance life, study and career.

“We know that one-third of our current MBA students considered a fully online program before deciding to join our Part-time MBA,” said Dr. Lisa Abendroth, associate dean for graduate program innovation. “Today the technology and faculty expertise combine to finally allow a fully engaging learning opportunity with the personalized experience and high level of rigor for which St. Thomas is known and respected.”

Online does not mean “on your own”

St. Thomas graduate business students repeatedly attest to the rich classroom dialogue with faculty and colleagues from a variety of industries and verticals. “We wanted to ensure that sense of community and collaboration carried over into our online programs,” said Abendroth. Today’s workplace relies on collaboration and teaming – often among remote professionals. The St. Thomas online programs require that same spirit of communication and cooperation – essential skills for business success today.

Our online students have access to the same faculty and curricula that have proven successful for our graduate alumni. To ensure a high level of interaction with faculty and peers, St. Thomas is committed to small class sizes capped at 30 online students.

Students in the Online MBA will start the program with a four-day residency on campus over an extended weekend – the only required visit to campus – and begin coursework, build relationships with faculty and colleagues, and immerse themselves in the experiential learning that is the hallmark of a St. Thomas education. The journey continues with the same small cohort of MBA candidates through the first-year MBA core experience.

Personalized to meet career goals

After completing the core MBA requirements, which include unique courses in leadership and entrepreneurial thinking, the second half of the MBA is flexible so students can tailor their education to their needs. An academic adviser will assist in mapping a framework of courses to meet a balance between their personal and career goals, and St. Thomas Graduate Business Career Services will provide personalized career coaching for students seeking to maximize their career potential in today’s competitive job market.

In addition to online electives across topics including finance, management, marketing and more, students also have the option to take on-campus electives or even participate in an 8 to 12-day study abroad experience to fulfill their global requirement. MBA candidates can also use their elective credits to simultaneously complete a graduate certificate, such as the new online program in business analytics, and still finish in as little as two years by taking two electives at a time, though longer is also an option.

The online Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics is also a great standalone credential to highlight these high-demand job skills. And for those who want more, credits earned in the certificate can be applied towards the St. Thomas MBA or the MS in Business Analytics.

The Tommie Network

As the largest private non-profit university in Minnesota, St. Thomas provides a vibrant community of learners who become impactful business leaders. Tommie alumni can be found in every Fortune 500 company in Minnesota and many places beyond.