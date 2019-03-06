For the second year in a row, Zippia, an online career company, named St. Thomas the best in Minnesota as part of a nationwide study to determine the top colleges and universities in each state for graduates securing employment. With a placement rate of 94.38 percent, St. Thomas is among the best institutions in the nation in preparing students for their post-undergraduate careers.

“Jobs are hard to come by nowadays, after all, and the everyday expenses of living in a country like America aren’t cheap,” the study’s authors wrote. “Compared to a lot of other states, Minnesota has some unique advantages as far as attending college here goes. There are impressive research universities, quality state schools and the ability to study majors that will prepare you well for the job market.”

St. Thomas’ Career Development Center offers a huge range of programs and resources to help students prepare for and navigate becoming a professional, an extension of the emphasis the university has long put on ensuring Tommies graduate ready to be competitive for quality jobs.

“In the University of St. Thomas mission statement we pledge to educate students to ‘work skillfully for the common good.’ We take this charge very seriously,” said Jennifer Rogers, Career Development Center associate director. “Our Career Development Center staff sincerely dedicate themselves to assisting students through their college career exploration journey, arming them with the skills needed to gain employment upon graduation. Whether through individualized career coaching; workshops; employer connection events and fairs; alumni career panels; on-campus corporate interviews; or simply through robust, online career planning resources, the Career Development Center offers services to appeal to all students.”

“We are so proud of our students’ success,” Rogers added. “The fact that for the past four years more than 60 percent of respondents to our post-graduation First Destinations survey reported securing their job before or within one month of graduation is a testament to their drive and preparedness.”