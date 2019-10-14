St. Thomas will induct 16 new members to its Athletics Hall of Fame in on-campus ceremonies on Nov. 16.

Thirteen different Tommie sports are represented in a class that includes:

an National Football League alumnus;

a sixth-round draft pick in Major League Baseball;

a reigning National Coach of the Year who also starred here as a player;

two other current MIAC head coaches;

one NCAA individual champion, and another NCAA runner-up;

a three-time volleyball All-America;

multiple student-athletes who played on top-five NCAA team finishers;

a two-sport star who contributed to teams that won 13 of a possible 14 MIAC regular-season and playoff crowns;

a finalist for Division III football’s National Player of the Year;

multiple CoSIDA Academic All-Americas.

St. Thomas has inducted Hall members every three years since its first induction class in 1974. The overall Hall now includes 213 individuals.

The 2019 Hall of Fame event will take place Saturday Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. in the Anderson Student Center (Woulfe Hall), with a buffet brunch followed by a program. All inductees will again be honored at halftime of that day’s home football game vs. Bethel.

2019 St. Thomas Athletics Hall of Fame Inductees