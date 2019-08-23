St. Thomas has a major footprint around the state of Minnesota, so it’s no surprise you see Tommie purple all over the 2019 Minnesota State Fair – from alumni-owned businesses to the fan-favorite purple tote bags.
Director of photography Mark Brown was on hand to capture the feel of the Great Minnesota Get Together’s first day, while senior media relations manager Vineeta Sawkar swung by the St. Thomas booth in the Education Building.
St. Thomas student Olivia Litecky poses with a Tommie cutout at the Minnesota State Fair on August 22, 2019 in St. Paul.
A tap for Bauhaus Brew Labs at the Minnesota State Fair on August 22, 2019 in St. Paul. BauHaus is owned by St. Thomas alumnus Matthew Schwandt ’09.
Cadenza performs at the Minnesota State Fair on August 22, 2019 in St. Paul.
Brad Ribar talks near the Corn Roast stand at the Minnesota State Fair on August 23, 2018 in St. Paul. Brad Ribar (’82 M.B.A.) started the Corn Roast stand over three decades ago. The business grosses over $1 million annually.
Members of Cadenza pose for a group photo with a Tommie cutout at the Minnesota State Fair on August 22, 2019 in St. Paul.
Volunteers hand out purple bags at the Minnesota State Fair on August 22, 2019 in St. Paul.
The Bomba Sandwich at Mancini’s Al Fresco at the Minnesota State Fair on August 22, 2019 in St. Paul.
A worker holds corn for customers at the Corn Roast stand at the Minnesota State Fair on August 23, 2018 in St. Paul. Brad Ribar (’82 M.B.A.) started the Corn Roast stand over three decades ago. The business grosses over $1 million annually.
The St. Thomas purple bag in front of the ferris wheel at the Minnesota State Fair on August 22, 2019 in St. Paul.
Customers gather at the Corn Roast stand at the Minnesota State Fair on August 23, 2018 in St. Paul. Brad Ribar (’82 M.B.A.) started the Corn Roast stand over three decades ago. The business grosses over $1 Million annually.
Mancini’s Al Fresco the Minnesota State Fair on August 22, 2019 in St. Paul. Mancini’s is owned by alumni Pat ’92 and John ’88 Mancini.
Biochemistry major Sarah Shadle speaks to a young fairgoer on STEM day at the Minnesota State Fair on August 22, 2019 in St. Paul.
A tap for Able Seedhouse + Brewery at the Minnesota State Fair on August 22, 2019 in St. Paul. Able is owned by St. Thomas alumnus Casey Holley ’02.
