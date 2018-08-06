The St. Thomas men’s basketball team will compete in the first-ever basketball game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 30 as part of the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic.

The 6 p.m. game between St. Thomas and University of Wisconsin-River Falls will precede the 8:30 p.m. Minnesota Gophers’ non-conference game against Oklahoma State. On Saturday, Dec. 1, North Dakota State faces Drake at 5:30 p.m., and South Dakota State plays Northern Iowa at 8 p.m.

St. Thomas fans can purchase pre-sale tickets here from Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. – Thursday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. using the code “Tommie18” (This code will be active beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 7.) St. Thomas will be the home team, so take note of the home team bench when making your ticket selection. Sections are not designated by school.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 10. Single-day tickets start at $15. Two-day tickets are available in select price levels. Pre-game hospitality includes an option for a tailgate party in Delta Sky360 Club for an additional $35 (must be purchased in addition to a ticket for the event). The Delta 360 tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

A limited number of student tickets (general admission) will be available through Tommie Central for $15. Details about student tickets sales will be forthcoming in September.

Final Four Year

The games are part of a general run-through weekend at the facility as U.S. Bank Stadium prepares to host the 2019 Division I Men’s Final Four, April 6-8.

U.S. Bank Stadium is the home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, and has also played host to Minnesota Gophers and other college baseball games the last two years. It was the site of Super Bowl LII last February; just hosted the ESPN X Games last week, and will play host to the 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to make history in such a phenomenal building like U.S. Bank Stadium,” said St. Thomas coach John Tauer. “We’ve had many spirited games against River Falls over the last 10-15 years, and to bring that rivalry to this facility will be fun. It looks like it will be a terrific weekend of college basketball that should bring fans from Iowa, the Dakotas and Wisconsin.”

St. Thomas Men’s Hoops captured NCAA championships in 2011 and 2016 and won 12 consecutive MIAC crowns from 2006-2017. It’s coming off a 14-12 season and returns four starters and at least six other significant role players.

UW-River Falls posted a 25-4 record in 2016-17 and 18-9 mark last season.