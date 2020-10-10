Like many aspects of 2020, the Tommie tradition of Homecoming and Family Weekend looked different this year. St. Thomas hosted virtual experiences for alumni, families and friends, and provided an inclusive, on-campus experience for students. Photographers Mark Brown and Liam Doyle captured this year’s purple pride celebration.

Students attend a movie screening as part of Homecoming Week 2020 in O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Palmer Field on Oct. 10, 2020, in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Campus surrounded by fall trees during Homecoming Week 2020. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Homecoming committee volunteer Davien Bailey hands out Grab and Go Breakfast as part of Homecoming Week on John P. Monahan Plaza. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students participate in “Create Your Own Spirit Wear” on John P. Monahan Plaza as part of Homecoming Week. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students pick up their free St. Thomas homecoming sweatshirts outside of Ireland Hall. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students play Spikeball on the lower quad on a beautiful fall afternoon during Homecoming Week. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students walk through the lower quad on a beautiful fall afternoon during Homecoming Week. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Keeli Gustafson, left, and a friend study below a tree on the lower quad on a beautiful fall afternoon during Homecoming Week. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students participate in “Create Your Own Spirit Wear” on John P. Monahan Plaza. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students walk from the lower quad to the upper quad on a beautiful fall afternoon during Homecoming Week. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students hang out on the lower quad on a beautiful fall afternoon during Homecoming Week. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students get food from Gray Duck Concessions food truck on Oct. 9, 2020, in St. Paul. The food trucks were on campus as part of homecoming celebrations. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas