Hundreds of members of the St. Thomas community gathered in the Anderson Student Center on Thursday in response to last week’s racially-biased incident on campus.

The vast majority of those in attendance wore white, as the Black Empowerment Student Alliance (BESA) – which hosted the event – called for help symbolizing the current demographic at St. Thomas. BESA president Amira Warren-Yearby; Undergraduate Student Government (USG) student body president Bisrat Bayou; USG vice president of diversity Malcolm Lawson; executive director of campus inclusion and community Patricia Conde-Brooks; and English associate professor Todd Lawrence all addressed the crowd after about 20 minutes of silence.

Speakers underscored the difficulties of being a person of color at a predominantly white institution, called for substantial action toward systematic change throughout all levels of the university, and highlighted the collective responsibility of every St. Thomas community member to commit to changing themselves and the university’s culture.

An action planning session and dialogue is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Anderson Student Center’s Father Dorsey Way commons.

Several media outlets were on hand to cover the event, including Kare 11, Star Tribune and TommieMedia. We will include links to more coverage as it is posted.