The University of St. Thomas community is mourning today after learning one of our students passed away in a car accident in Wisconsin this weekend.

Kyra Winslow, 20, was a second-year student from Albertville, Minnesota. She had expressed interest in majoring in strategic communications and she produced some content for TommieMedia.

Campus Ministry has been in contact with Kyra’s family and we join her loved ones in grieving this tragic loss. We pray for comfort for her family and friends.

Counseling and Psychological Services and the Center for Campus Ministry are available for students, faculty and staff who need support.

Services for Kyra are being held at the Peterson Chapel in St. Michael. Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 13, from 2-8 p.m. The funeral will be Monday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m.

Please remember Kyra, her family and friends in your prayers.