It is with deep sadness that our St. Thomas community is mourning the loss of a sophomore student, Katherine (Katie) Mullen, who was found unresponsive in her bed this morning. We have no information about the cause of her death and are awaiting more information from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Katie was a native of Andover, Minn., a dean’s list student who worked in Academic Counseling & Support and a cherished friend. She will be deeply missed.

Counseling and Psychological Services and the Center for Campus Ministry are available for students, faculty and staff who desire additional grief support.

Please remember Katie, her family and friends in your prayers.