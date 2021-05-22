The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that senior Charlie Johnson, a mechanical engineering major, passed away early this morning. Charlie was a victim in the shooting that occurred this morning in Minneapolis. Further details on his death are expected to come from the Minneapolis Police Department, who are investigating.

“Our community is shocked and saddened by the news of Charlie’s death. We grieve with his family and friends and pray for their comfort. On a day he and his family should have been celebrating his graduation from our School of Engineering, we are devastated by this loss,” said President Julie Sullivan earlier today.

Campus Ministry and President Sullivan have been in contact with Charlie’s family and St. Thomas joins his loved ones in grieving his loss. Charlie has been remembered at all three commencement ceremonies today with his name read and an empty chair placed with a cap and gown. A member of his family accepted his diploma on his behalf.

Counseling and Psychological Services and Campus Ministry are available for students, faculty and staff who desire support.