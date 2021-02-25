The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning one of our students passed away in a car accident Feb. 23.

Erika Cruz was a first-year student from Rochester, Minnesota.

The Center for Campus Ministry has been in contact with Erika’s family and we join her loved ones in grieving this tragic loss. We pray for comfort for her family and friends.

Counseling and Psychological Services and the Center for Campus Ministry are available for students, faculty and staff who need support.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the cost of her funeral arrangements.

Please remember Erika, her family and friends in your prayers.