The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Olivia DeMeuse ’16, currently an MBA student, died after being struck by a car while walking the evening of April 16.

Campus Ministry has been in contact with Olivia’s family and we join her loved ones in grieving this tragic loss. We pray for comfort for her family and friends. Olivia’s younger sisters, Stella and Whitney DeMeuse, are undergraduate students at St. Thomas.

Counseling and Psychological Services and Campus Ministry are available for students, faculty and staff who need support.

Please remember Olivia, her family and friends in your prayers.