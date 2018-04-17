St. Thomas Connects with Global Arbitration Community in Peru

The University of St. Thomas School of Law, through its International Dispute Resolution Research Network, will connect with the global arbitration community this month during the 12th International Arbitration Congress in Lima, Peru.

St. Thomas law school Professor Mariana H.C. Gonstead is slated to speak to the group about the latest developments in dispute resolution in the region, as well as the work of the IDRRN’s global network of experts. Dean Robert Vischer will speak about the school’s commitment to Latin America.

This marks the first time St. Thomas will be showcased at an international arbitration event of this caliber. The event is hosted by the Peruvian Institute of Arbitration and led by its president, Dr. Carlos A Soto Coaguila.

St. Thomas law school has been building its global presence since it launched its first degree program for international students — the LL.M. in U.S. Law – in 2014. The school has taught students from Mexico, Guatemala, China, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Spain, India, Ethiopia, Chile and Colombia. Among St. Thomas law school’s internationally recognized scholars are Gonstead, an expert on alternative dispute resolution; Robert Delahunty, an expert on international law; Wulf Kaal, an expert on international finance; Teresa Stanton Collett, an expert on bioethics; and Robert Kahn, an expert on hate speech.