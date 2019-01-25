For the second time in program history, St. Thomas’ dance team won two national championships Jan. 20 in Orlando, Florida, at the UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship.

The Tommies won both the Open Hip-Hop and Open Jazz categories, securing the 12th and 13th national championships in the program’s history.

“Regardless of placements, this team was special from the start with it being coach Jules’ first year as head coach, coach Morgs’ first year as assistant coach and with the lead of our four driven captains,” the dance team posted on its Instagram account. “There is no feeling that compares to being back to say – Tommies are back!”

Click here for a link to the video of St. Thomas’ Open Jazz routine, and here for a link to its Open Hip-Hop routine. (Both videos require subscription to Varsity TV to view.)

Members of the 2018-19 dance team include: Alli Getz; Alyssa Brix; Amanda Wielock; Emily Sichak; Emma Carlson; Hennelie Hawes; Jade Whaley; Kalie Jeremiason; Krista Kronlokken; Mackenzie Davidge; Maggie Schmaltz; Maren Mosley; Natalie Mills; Savanna Oberfield; and Taylor Shupe.

Open Hip-Hop Results

1 University of St. Thomas 2 Lindenwood University 3 West Chester University 4 University of Puerto Rico – Bayamon 5 University of Puerto Rico Río Piedras 6 Avila University 7 Stockton University 8 St Josephs College 9 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 10 Westfield State University

Open Jazz Results

1 University of St. Thomas 2 Lindenwood University 3 Minnesota State University, Mankato 4 Endicott College 5 University of Minnesota-Duluth 6 University of Central Oklahoma 7 Orange Coast College 8 St Cloud State University 9 College of St Benedict 10 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 11 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College 12 West Chester University 13 The College of New Jersey 14 St Josephs College 15 Avila University 16 Stockton University

For more information about the dance team visit its website here.