St. Thomas will host a panel, “Exploring the Spiritual Lives of Millennials” on Feb. 22, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Woulfe Alumni Hall in the Anderson Student Center.

Presentation by two theology faculty members and newly-ordained priests (Fr. James-Peter Trares, OP and Fr. Vincent Davila, OP) with a panel discussion featuring students from St. Catherine University and the University of St. Thomas. This presentation will attempt to shed some insight on the values and religious preferences of emerging Catholic adults and its implications for parish ministry.

Cost is $10 to cover the cost of the meal.

For registration, contact Michele Goodson (mkgoodson@stthomas.edu) or 651-962-5200.