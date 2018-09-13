Four-person teams and individuals will compete from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in O’Shaughnessy Stadium in eight challenges: USMC CFT; tire flip; pull ups; down-and-backs; long run; build a house; stretcher run; and tug of war.

“This gives us a chance to host student veterans from around the Twin Cities; we can connect with each other and expand our network,” said Norman Ferguson, director of veterans services at St. Thomas. “I feel that this is one more step we can take to come together as a community.”

The fee for participating schools is $35.

For more information and to register your school, please contact Norman Ferguson at (651) 961-6335 or ferg17227@stthomas.edu.