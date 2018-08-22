The University of St. Thomas School of Law lands at No. 23 in a recent study ranking the top 70 law school faculties based on scholarly impact.

The report looks at mean and median citations to tenured faculty scholarship from 2013-17. Most highly cited among the St. Thomas faculty are Thomas Berg, Robert Delahunty, Neil Hamilton, Lyman Johnson, Wulf Kaal, Joel Nichols, Jerry Organ, Michael Stokes Paulsen, Gregory Sisk and Robert Vischer.

“This ranking places us in very impressive company and underscores our success building a strong faculty whose research has an impact far beyond Minnesota,” Vischer, dean of the School of Law, said. “In 2015 – the last year in which these rankings were compiled – St. Thomas was No. 39 in the nation.”

The study was led by St. Thomas Professor Gregory Sisk alongside law librarian Nicole Catlin, and law students Katherine Veenis and Nicole Zeman.

The top 30 schools are:

1. Yale University

2. Harvard University

3. University of Chicago

4. New York University

5. Columbia University

6. Stanford University

7. University of California, Berkeley

8. Duke University

9. University of Pennsylvania

10. Vanderbilt University

11. University of California, Los Angeles

12. University of California, Irvine

13. Cornell University

14. University of Michigan

14. Northwestern University

16. George Washington University

16. University of Virginia

16. Georgetown University

19. University of Texas, Austin

19. George Mason University

21. University of Minnesota

21. Washington University, St. Louis

23. University of California, Davis

23. University of St. Thomas

23. University of Southern California

26. University of Notre Dame

27. Boston University

28. College of William & Mary

29. University of Colorado, Boulder

29. Florida State University

29. Fordham University

The list of the top 50 schools is visible on Brian Leiter’s Law School Reports, and the full report is available on the Social Science Research Network.