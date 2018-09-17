The University of St. Thomas is one of 57 colleges and universities nationwide that has joined the #YouAreWelcomeHere national scholarship program, pledging to create scholarships for international students, helping them to study in the U.S.

Temple University leads the national initiative, which began in May 2018 with nine universities, on the heels of a widespread social media campaign. To date, the #YouAreWelcomeHere program has received commitments from institutions coast to coast, from Maine to Hawaii, and from community colleges to large, public universities.

“This scholarship program reaffirms St. Thomas’ commitment to global engagement, intercultural learning, and understanding,” President Julie Sullivan said. “Not only are these key to St. Thomas’ mission but vital to the future of our world. Tommies come from more than 65 countries, and these scholarships demonstrate how valuable they are to our learning community. All of us – students, faculty and staff – benefit from the presence of international students, so we are very proud to offer YouAreWelcomeHere Scholarships next year.”

Beginning in fall 2019, each of the 57 participating colleges and universities will offer two annual, renewable scholarships that will cover a minimum of 50 percent of recipients’ tuition. These scholarships support incoming international students who are committed to furthering the #YouAreWelcomeHere message through intercultural exchange that bridges divides at their future campuses and beyond.

In addition to the participating colleges and universities, the campaign has earned support from key international education organizations, including NAFSA: Association of International Educators and the Institute of International Education (IIE).

“The #YouAreWelcomeHere Scholarship meets an essential challenge in the effort to support international and refugee students, foster intercultural understanding and develop future leaders,” said Allan E. Goodman, president of the IIE. “Refugee students flee conflict zones and cross intercultural divides to continue their higher education. As a higher education community, it is our responsibility to support such great efforts and welcome refugees to safe-haven universities across the United States.”

To qualify, international applicants must hold citizenship in a country outside the U.S. and also not possess U.S. citizenship or permanent residency. Interested students must apply for admission to one of the 57 participating universities or colleges, before completing a #YouAreWelcomeHere scholarship application to be submitted directly to the university or college of choice. The application deadline for the fall 2019 scholarships is Dec. 15, 2018, with awardees receiving notification by May 2019.