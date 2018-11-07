University of St. Thomas junior Madison Morehouse is one of this year’s Principal Community Scholars. The Rosemount, Minnesota, native, who is majoring in business law with a Spanish minor, is one of 11 students from Iowa and Minnesota chosen to be part of the program.

The program – a collaboration between Principal and Campus Compact – supports the leadership development of undergraduate students seeking a business or business-related degree. Scholars each proposed a project that has the ability to engage fellow students on their campus. Current projects cover a variety of areas ranging from education to environmental sustainability.

“The project I’ve proposed involves hosting an event for high school students interested in learning more about business,” Morehouse said. “By offering guidance on networking, business acumen and professional dress through the Opus community, I hope we can foster an environment that allows for increased learning opportunities.”

Scholars will receive a $1,000 scholarship from Principal upon completion of their project.

“Passionate about serving a community that has given me so much, I am so grateful to be recognized as a Principal Community Scholar,” Morehouse said. “I greatly look forward to planning this event and connecting St. Thomas students, faculty and staff with the greater Twin Cities community.”

Morehouse and her fellow scholars will visit Principal and attend the Civic Action Academy Nov. 9-10 at Drake University.

“This year’s class of scholars are committed to their communities and to using business skills to improve the lives of others,” said Iowa and Minnesota Campus Compact Executive Director Emily Shields. “We are thrilled to get to know them and help them further prepare for careers and lives of purpose.”