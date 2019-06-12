The Minnesota State Bar Association (MSBA) has recognized 54 University of St. Thomas School of Law alumni as North Star Lawyers for their pro bono work in 2018. They are among the 934 Minnesota attorneys who last year provided at least 50 hours of free legal advice to low-income individuals and those who otherwise could not afford counsel.

According to MSBA the North Star Lawyers provided more than 110,500 total hours of pro bono service with an estimated value of $27.6 million in free legal advice last year.

The following St. Thomas graduates have been certified as 2018 North Star Lawyers:

Pamela Abbate-Dattilo ‘09

Michael Boulette ‘10

Matthew Brown ‘12

Erin Bryan ‘08

Daniel Burns ‘16

Sarah Burt ‘17

Andrew Carlson ‘11

Johanna Clyborne ‘05

James Conway ‘10

John Darda ‘07

Lisa Ellingon ‘08

Evan Everist ‘13

Jon Farnsworth ‘07

Kellen Fish ‘10

Matthew Frerichs ‘04

Graciela Gonzalez ‘09

Christina Hanson ‘14

Elizabeth Hartwell ‘06

Caitlin Houlton Kuntz ‘15

Caitlin Hull ‘16

Victoria Jacobson Brenner ‘04

Siobhan Jamsa ‘06

Brett Kelley ‘15

Nicole Kettwick ‘10

Randall Kins ‘13

James Long ‘10

Patrick Lucke ‘15

Nicolet Lyon ‘10

Roger Maldonado ‘13

Emily Menchaca ‘11

Charles Nelson ‘11

Jennifer Novak ‘15

Elizabeth Odette ‘04

Carrie Osowski ‘15

Andrew Peterson ‘18

Andrew Pieper ‘08

Laura Reilly ‘15

Rebecca Ribich ‘05

Sharon Roberg-Perez ‘05

Jill Sauber ‘13

Kevin Schaekel ‘12

Courtney Schneider ‘10

Justin Seitz ‘13

Rhonda Skoby ‘06

Phil Steger ‘13

John Strong ‘13

Adam Terwey ‘11

Touch Thouk ‘12

Joel Van Nurden ‘13

Christopher Vatsaas ‘11

Ling Wang ‘17

Barbara Weckman Brekke ‘05

Adam Wickens ‘15

Jonathan Wolf ‘11

Learn more about the North Star Lawyers program at www.mnbar.org/northstar.