The University of St. Thomas School of Law is #3 for Best State and Local Clerkships and #7 for Best Quality of Life in The Princeton Review’s 2020 Best Law Schools rankings released on Nov. 5.

New this year, St. Thomas Law has been ranked #3 in the nation for state and local clerkships, which is based on the school’s employment data. Inclusion on this list is evidence of the school’s continued dedication to individually supporting the employment efforts of each student and graduate.

St. Thomas has been ranked among the top 10 law schools for quality of life nearly every year since 2008. The school was #7 in 2019, moving up from #8 in 2018.

The quality of life ranking is based on student survey responses rating the beauty, safety and friendliness on campus, among other ratings. Students are asked to respond to questions on whether there is a strong sense of community at the school, whether differing opinions are tolerated in the classroom, the location of the school, the quality of social life at the school, and the school’s research resources (library, computer and database resources).

Additional information about this year’s rankings can be found on The Princeton Review’s website.