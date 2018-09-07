This summer St. Thomas was reviewed by our institutional accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), for our Open Pathway Year 4 Assurance Review. HLC evaluated St. Thomas on its academic offerings, governance and administration, mission, finances, and resources. They most closely examined our work in student learning assessment. This was because HLC placed St. Thomas on “embedded monitoring” status in 2014 due to their concerns about the quality of our work in this area. The Year 4 Assurance Review offered St. Thomas an opportunity to be released from monitoring status if we clearly demonstrated that we addressed their student learning assessment concerns. After a 6-week appraisal of St. Thomas’ Assurance Argument and evidence, the team of HLC peer reviewers concluded that St. Thomas meets Higher Learning Commission Criteria and “fosters a culture of continual improvement.” The peer reviewers stated we had met concerns regarding student learning assessment and recommended no further monitoring. In HLC’s final decision on August 9, HLC communicated that we “successfully completed [our] Year 4 Assurance Review with no recommended monitoring.”

Institutional accreditation is a long-term university-wide process. Dr. Tonia Bock, the Director of Accreditation and Assessment, thanks all faculty, staff, leadership, and students who contributed to improvement at St. Thomas in the past four years, especially in the area of student learning assessment. Bock is also grateful to the team of faculty and staff responsible for preparing our Assurance Argument and evidence last year. They worked very hard to successfully present convincing arguments and evidence to HLC. The team included Dr. Bernard Brady, Dr. Tonia Bock, Abigail Crouse, Dr. Erin Curran, Nora Fitzpatrick, Dr. David Landry, Dr. Agapitos Papagapitos, Dr. Fernando Sanchez, Dr. Richard Sathe, Sarah Smith, and Father Larry Snyder. Lastly, Bock thanks everyone who provided feedback last spring to an early draft of the Assurance Argument and evidence as well as those who assisted the team members by supplying them updated information and evidence.

The next step in our 10-year institutional accreditation cycle is a Quality Initiative. Bock is currently organizing a new university-wide Institutional Accreditation Team. This ongoing group will address HLC’s revised accreditation process that includes a reaffirmation of accreditation every 10 years as well as recently added processes like the Year 4 Assurance Review and Quality Initiative within the 10-year cycle. Our next Reaffirmation of Accreditation, which includes a site visit from HLC, is scheduled for 2023-24.

If you have questions, comments, or concerns regarding institutional accreditation, please contact Tonia Bock via email or phone (651-962-6039).