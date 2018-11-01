Tragedy has struck our St. Thomas community, again.

We are mourning the loss of first-year student Joia Simpson, who fell from the 10th floor of The Bridges apartments in Dinkytown early Thursday morning, Nov. 1.

Joia was a native of Bayside, California, and was interested in studying business. Her family most wants people to remember her beautiful smile.

This has been a difficult few weeks for our campus community. Counseling and Psychological Services and the Center for Campus Ministry are available for students, faculty and staff who desire additional grief support.

We will update this notice when additional information is available.

Please remember Joia, her family and friends in your prayers.