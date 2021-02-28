The University of St. Thomas is mourning the passing of one of our international students. Kailin “Calvin” Wang, 20, was found deceased Friday evening in his off-campus apartment.

Originally from China, Kailin began attending classes at St. Thomas in Spring 2020. Please remember Kailin in your prayers and join us in praying for comfort for his family and friends.

As Kailin’s death marks the second passing of one of our students in less than a week, please pray for healing and comfort for our St. Thomas community.

Counseling and Psychological Services and the Center for Campus Ministry are available for students, faculty and staff who need support.