For the third straight year St. Thomas has earned a 2020-21 Military Friendly School designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-21 survey, with 695 earning the designation.

“This is our third year in a row to be recognized as a Military Friendly School, which is important for us; we show our current students that St. Thomas is continually supporting them, and potential students that – if they choose to come here – they will be attending a school that helps them and their success,” said Norm Ferguson, director of Veteran Services.

The 2020-­21 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to colleges creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to invest in programs to provide educational outcomes that are better for the military community as a whole,” said Josh Rosen, Military Friendly’s national director.

