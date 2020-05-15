St. Thomas recently recognized 15 retiring faculty members, thanking them for more than 350 years of collective service to the university.
Retiring faculty include:
- Gary Atkinson – 40 years
- Kevin Sauter – 38 years
- Alan Bryan – 37 years
- Donald Dziekowicz – 37 years
- Chehrzad Shakiban – 37 years
- Dawn Elm – 32 years
- Stephen Brookefield – 28 years
- Simon Emms – 23 years
- Martin Warren – 22 years
- Sarah Noonan – 20 years
- Gerald Schlabach – 20 years
- Brian Shapiro – 17 years
- Peter Southard – 12 years
- Patricia Stankovitch – 12 years
- Robert Gallagher – 8 years
Leave a Reply