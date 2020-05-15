St. Thomas recently recognized 15 retiring faculty members, thanking them for more than 350 years of collective service to the university.

Retiring faculty include:

  • Gary Atkinson – 40 years
  • Kevin Sauter – 38 years
  • Alan Bryan – 37 years
  • Donald Dziekowicz – 37 years
  • Chehrzad Shakiban – 37 years
  • Dawn Elm – 32 years
  • Stephen Brookefield – 28 years
  • Simon Emms – 23 years
  • Martin Warren – 22 years
  • Sarah Noonan – 20 years
  • Gerald Schlabach – 20 years
  • Brian Shapiro – 17 years
  • Peter Southard – 12 years
  • Patricia Stankovitch – 12 years
  • Robert Gallagher – 8 years
