Ever-Green Energy today announced that St. Thomas is one of three Minnesota colleges and universities selected for the organization’s Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality program. These institutions will receive free energy planning services as part of this pilot program. The College of Saint Benedict and University of Minnesota Morris were also selected.

“We are thrilled to begin working with these institutions that have committed to sustainability and carbon neutrality,” said Ken Smith, president and CEO of Ever-Green Energy. “Our team of experts is ready to create tangible, financially viable plans to help each school achieve its goals.”

“We view sustainability as a component core to St. Thomas’ mission advancing the common good,” said Amir Nadav, assistant director of campus sustainability at St. Thomas. “Our goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035, and we are excited to partner with Ever-Green Energy to develop a roadmap to get there.”

Ever-Green Energy launched the Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality program to help campus leaders create actionable plans to make their sustainability and carbon neutrality goals a reality. Higher education institutions were invited to apply for the program in December 2018, outlining their goals and the work they have done to date on advancing their energy infrastructure and campus programming.

The three institutions will work with Ever-Green Energy over the next year to map out plans, evaluate feasibility and lay out next steps.

As the need for climate resilience grows, higher education continues to lead the way in commitments to carbon reductions, seeking more energy-efficient operations and a more ambitious integration of renewable energy.