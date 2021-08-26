St. Thomas-St. Francis Football Game Canceled Due to COVID Protocols

The University of St. Thomas' 2021 football home opener against St. Francis (Ill.) scheduled for Sept. 4 has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The university is searching for a replacement opponent to play at O'Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 4, or on a date later in the season.

The Tommies are preparing for their first season as a member of the Pioneer Football League following last summer's approval from the NCAA to transition from Division III directly into Division I.