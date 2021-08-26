St. Thomas-St. Francis Football Game Canceled Due to COVID Protocols

The University of St. Thomas' 2021 football home opener against St. Francis (Ill.) scheduled for Sept. 4 has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The university is searching for a replacement opponent to play at O'Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 4, or on a date later in the season.
The Tommies are preparing for their first season as a member of the Pioneer Football League following last summer's approval from the NCAA to transition from Division III directly into Division I.
"Our football program deserves great credit for its approach after a very long layoff between games," said Phil Esten, St. Thomas' vice president and director of athletics. "Our players and coaches have a 100% vaccination rate as a team. They continue to do everything they can to prepare and put themselves in a position to have a successful fall season. Coach Glenn Caruso continues stressing the importance of remaining physically and mentally ready to compete."