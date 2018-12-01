More than 1,000 purple-clad fans cheered Friday as the men’s basketball team won the first-ever basketball game played at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, with an 85-70 win over UW-River Falls.

Freshman guard Anders Nelson scored 24 points and senior Connor Bair added 23 points and 10 blocked shots for St. Thomas (4-1). Bair made the first basket in U.S. Bank Stadium history, and Michael Hannon sank the first 3-pointer.

The U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic features teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Oklahoma, playing Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday Dec. 1.