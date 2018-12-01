More than 1,000 purple-clad fans cheered Friday as the men’s basketball team won the first-ever basketball game played at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, with an 85-70 win over UW-River Falls.

Freshman guard Anders Nelson scored 24 points and senior Connor Bair added 23 points and 10 blocked shots for St. Thomas (4-1). Bair made the first basket in U.S. Bank Stadium history, and Michael Hannon sank the first 3-pointer.

The U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic features teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Oklahoma, playing Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday Dec. 1.

St. Thomas and UW-River Falls compete in the first-ever basketball game played at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Anders Nelson drives past a UW-River Falls defender.
St. Thomas took on UW-River Falls in the first-ever basketball game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
St. Thomas students cheer on the Tommies.
St. Thomas’ dance team took to the floor as part of the U.S. Bank Basketball Classic.
Coach John Tauer talks with his team during a timeout.
Tommie watches from the sidelines.
U.S. Bank Stadium received a basketball facelift for the first-ever basketball game played in the stadium.
