At 9:37 a.m., the University of St. Thomas switchboard received a bomb threat directed at the John Roach Center (JRC) classroom building on the corner of Summit and Cleveland. Public Safety immediately issued an evacuation order and began searching the building. Local and federal law enforcement were also notified. No suspicious objects were found, and Public Safety issued an all-clear notification at 10:45 a.m.

All normal university operations are continuing. JRC will remain closed for the day.