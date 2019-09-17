This morning St. Thomas evacuated four buildings on the St. Paul campus in response to a bomb threat that was received. Public Safety searched the buildings and found no suspicious objects. The St. Paul Police Department was notified and is investigating.

At 7:45 a.m., the University of St. Thomas switchboard received a generalized bomb threat for the St. Paul campus. Subsequent calls specifically referenced additional buildings. Public Safety issued an evacuation order for the Facilities and Design Center, John R. Roach Center for the Liberal Arts, Anderson Student Center and O’Shaughnessy Science Hall and began searching the affected buildings. In addition, Public Safety and the St. Paul Police Department patrolled the St. Paul campus.

Anderson Student Center reopened at 9:30 a.m. after being searched and cleared.

Classes in the affected buildings were cancelled until 1 p.m. and will be made up at a later date.

No suspicious objects were found, and Public Safety issued an all clear for all buildings at 9:35 a.m.

All normal university operations were scheduled to continue after the all clear was given.