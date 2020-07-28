The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced the postponement of competition for several fall sports – including cross country, football, soccer and volleyball – due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Golf and tennis, both categorized as low-risk sports, will continue with fall competition in accordance with campus, state and NCAA health directives while following the MIAC’s Return-to-Athletics plan.

St. Thomas Vice President and Director of Athletics Phil Esten issued the following statement in response to today’s news:

“St. Thomas and the MIAC continue to prioritize safety and the health and well-being of our student-athletes and broader campus community.

While disappointing, today’s announcement to move several sports from fall to spring is necessary as we look to keep our campuses open and safe for academics and residential learning.

We look forward to our new and returning student-athletes being on campus in the coming weeks to connect with teammates and coaches. We will work closely with the MIAC to develop a spring season that provides a safe, yet competitive environment while our student-athletes engage this fall in workouts and other athletically related activities.

Many of you will undoubtedly have questions ranging from the plans for winter sports to the status of future competitions for all fall sports. We will share details as they are available. In the meantime, we ask for your patience and cooperation as we turn our focus to safely structuring athletically related activities, including practices and workouts.”

A link to the MIAC press release can be found here.