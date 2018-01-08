The STEM Engineering Education Graduate Certificate for educators through the School of Engineering is now being offered online. This certificate is designed for P-12 educators who want hands-on experience in STEM education with engineering, and will be offered online to better fit the needs of educators both outside and in the Twin Cities metro area. This certificate has an emphasis on how to apply the material in the P-12 classrooms. These graduate courses are taught by St. Thomas School of Engineering faculty, and this certificate consists of taking four courses.

These online courses are being offered in the spring 2018 semester. Educators still have time to apply and enroll in this program for this spring. For more information and how to apply for no application fee, please go to www.stthomas.edu/cee/graduate. If you have questions about this certificate or want to learn how it can be used towards a master’s degree, please contact Dr. Deb Besser at deb.besser@stthomas.edu or 651-962-7741.