“When I received my finalist notification, I was overwhelmed with excitement,” Strub said. “The Fulbright application is a long process, so to see this opportunity come to fruition after so much work and waiting felt incredible. I am immensely grateful for this grant and for the support provided by my St. Thomas faculty advisers.”

Strub, one of approximately 2,000 students selected nationwide, will be teaching English in Spain’s Canary Islands during the 2021-22 academic year. She is majoring in English and Spanish.

“In the three years I have known and worked with Anna, she has demonstrated a keen ability to understand how culture, audience and purpose all impact her writing,” said English Department Assistant Professor Fernando Sánchez, who advised Strub on her Fulbright application. “I am overjoyed that she will have an opportunity to continue her work with language abroad and that students will get to learn so much from her.”

The 2021-22 year has been the most competitive year that Fulbright had, with 11,700 applications. Four St. Thomas students, including Strub, were named semifinalists in February.

“As a student in my upper-division Spanish classes (Spanish Composition and Hispanic Cinema Studies), Anna was curious, compassionate, and dedicated to learning about the world through language and culture,” said Juli Kroll, Strub’s adviser within the Spanish Department. “That she would be named a Fulbright scholar is no surprise. I am certain she will grace this position with her intelligence and commitment to ongoing intercultural connection.”

Last year, St. Thomas student Julia Wickham ’20 was selected as a Fulbright scholar. Judith Dorin, St. Thomas’ director of prestigious international scholarships, said that it’s important to prepare in advance for applying to international scholarships. St. Thomas supports and provides the guidance to interested students. Current students and alumni interested in applying for Fulbright are encouraged to learn more by visiting OneStThomas.