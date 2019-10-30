Guided by the university’s first sustainability strategic plan, St. Thomas is working toward becoming a more sustainable community in a huge number of ways.

Students in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Communication Journalism program recently produced a documentary exploring some of the many ways sustainability has taken shape at St. Thomas. The documentary highlights efforts around reducing food waste and carbon emissions; cleaning up the Mississippi River and producing more renewable energy on campus; the Stewardship Garden; reducing waste around coffee; the Pollinator Path; caring about sustainability through the lens of faith; increasing and improving recycling; and the sustainability strategic plan.