The University of St. Thomas has established a VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program to help nonresident aliens file their tax returns. International students at St. Thomas are required to file taxes every year just like U.S. citizens, but their situation is more unique and not all accountants have the knowledge to help them.

Student volunteers are needed to help. The benefits to volunteering are:

Advance the common good by helping fellow St. Thomas students with taxes

Fulfill hours of service (BUSN 200)

Gain technical knowledge on the income tax system in the United States

Enhance resume with practical experience. (The faculty adviser will serve as a reference.)

Impress campus recruiters with a valuable and reputable volunteering experience

All training is provided for free (no prior experience necessary) – students in all majors are eligible, graduate and undergraduate

Low time commitment

Volunteer sites are on campus

Develop soft skills by working with real clients from all over the world

Those who are interested and to find more about this opportunity, please attend the VITA Open House on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from noon-1 p.m. in the Anderson Student Center, Iversen Hearth Room.

To apply for this volunteer opportunity, please contact Miho Patani by Monday, Dec. 18.

For general information, feel free to contact Tim Radermacher (Accounting Department) or Patani (Office of International Students & Scholars).