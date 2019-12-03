Study abroad has long been – and continues to be – a huge part of the St. Thomas experience of educating global citizens: Last year 772 students studied outside the United States, which ranks ranks 17th in the nation for undergraduate study abroad participation at doctoral institutions, and the top in Minnesota.

“[The ranking shows] University of St. Thomas’ continuing commitment to comprehensive internationalization,” Associate Vice Provost for Global Learning and Strategy Tim Lewis said. “Internationalization helps our community embrace differences, learn from each other and increase intercultural awareness. The successes grow from the commitment of St. Thomas faculty and staff to leading courses abroad and rely upon the whole community welcoming international students to campus.”

More than 500 students are preparing to travel all over the world in J-Term across 48 programs spanning five continents, ranging from “The Grave-robber, the Doctor, and the Artist: Anatomy, Medicine, and Art in Historical Europe” in Italy, to “China’s Economic Transformation: Developments, Reforms, and Prospects” in Beijing.

Looking back

Several students who studied abroad in January and spring semester of 2016 put together videos capturing what they took away from their transformative experiences.

Nicole Graziano, Spring 2016: SFS: Turks and Caicos – Marine Resource Management Studies

Nick Vipond, J-Term 2016: UMAIE: Global Health in Uganda and Rwanda: Toward Analysis, Equity and Action in Social Medicine

Madeline Davenport, Spring 2016: SIT: India: Public Health, Policy Advocacy and Community

Kristen Ruen, Spring 2016: IFSA: Argentine Universities Program