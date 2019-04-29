Explore this J Term opportunity to study design with technology in the international context of Taiwan!

Program Highlights

Develop skills for international collaboration and diverse learner engagement in education.

Collaborate with international educators to co-create learning opportunities for K-12 learners in urban and rural areas in Taiwan.

Gain international perspectives in education and enrich student learning with culturally relevant practices.

Immerse in the amazing culture of Taiwan that blends different ethnic groups, including the indigenous peoples, the Dutch, the Spanish, the Japanese, the Han Chinese, and metropolitan cityscape.

Prerequisites: None

Fulfills: CIED690 will fulfill CIED551 (3 credits). EDUC488 will fulfill EDUC431 (2 credits).

Tuition: 50% off for undergraduate students and equivalent of one credit reduction for graduate students

Information Sessions



April 30, 4-5:30 p.m., MOH 345 (Minneapolis campus)

May 6, 4-5:30 p.m., ASC 202 (St. Paul campus)

Questions?

Contact Dr. C. Candace Chou