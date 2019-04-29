Explore this J Term opportunity to study design with technology in the international context of Taiwan!
Program Highlights
- Develop skills for international collaboration and diverse learner engagement in education.
- Collaborate with international educators to co-create learning opportunities for K-12 learners in urban and rural areas in Taiwan.
- Gain international perspectives in education and enrich student learning with culturally relevant practices.
- Immerse in the amazing culture of Taiwan that blends different ethnic groups, including the indigenous peoples, the Dutch, the Spanish, the Japanese, the Han Chinese, and metropolitan cityscape.
- Prerequisites: None
- Fulfills: CIED690 will fulfill CIED551 (3 credits). EDUC488 will fulfill EDUC431 (2 credits).
- Tuition: 50% off for undergraduate students and equivalent of one credit reduction for graduate students
Information Sessions
- April 30, 4-5:30 p.m., MOH 345 (Minneapolis campus)
- May 6, 4-5:30 p.m., ASC 202 (St. Paul campus)
Questions?
Contact Dr. C. Candace Chou