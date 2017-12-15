The Office of Study Abroad congratulates the winners of this year’s annual Study Abroad Photo Contest. Photo submissions highlight the many ways in which St. Thomas students are engaging globally on semester, yearlong, January Term and summer programs. The Office of Study Abroad thanks all participating students for the opportunity to see the world through their eyes.

Photos were submitted in four categories and winners in each category received cash prizes:

The Global Classroom: photos that reflect the learning happening within the new landscape and culture

A Sense of Place: photos that capture the landscape and culture of the unique atmosphere of their host country

Tommies Abroad: photos that portray Tommie pride and the St. Thomas experience abroad

Most Epic Selfie: epic selfies were voted on via the Study Abroad Facebook page to determine a winner

The Office of Study Abroad thanks judges from the following divisions for their time and assistance in selecting our winners:

Marketing, Insights and Communications

Office of International Students & Scholars

Institutional Advancement

Student Diversity & Inclusion Services

The winning photos will be on display in the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library, the Anderson Student Center, and on the Study Abroad website and Facebook page.

Congratulations, winners! (Click photos to expand into slideshow.)