There are countless ways students at St. Thomas find out about studying abroad. Whether discussing a fellow student’s experience over a meal at Scooters, or as a prospective student visiting campus, conversations about study abroad pop up all over.
It’s no surprise, really, seeing how many of those experiences there are to talk about: 960 Tommies studied abroad in 2016-17, helping jump St. Thomas from eighth to sixth in the nation for undergraduate study abroad participation at doctoral schools.
By the time they graduate, 56 percent of undergraduate students at St. Thomas study abroad (the national average is 10 percent) through more than 100 programs in more than 50 countries.
Each year the Office of Study Abroad has a photo contest celebrating Tommies’ experiences around the world, and this year’s were in the categories of:
- The Global Classroom: photos that reflect the learning happening within the new landscape and culture;
- A Sense of Place: photos that capture the landscape and culture of the unique atmosphere of their host country;
- Tommies Abroad: photos that portray Tommie pride and the St. Thomas experience abroad;
- and Most Epic Selfie: epic selfies were voted on via the Study Abroad Facebook page to determine a winner.
Click on one of the images to open the gallery and read students’ descriptions of their photos, and visit our Study Abroad website to see what amazing experiences are waiting.
Second place, Tommies Abroad: Erin Engstran, Brussels, Belgium. “Tommies Take Brussels: My J-Term program took my class to three countries over the course of three weeks. Belgium was the last country we visited and this photo reminds me of the diverse experiences I had over J-Term 2017. From riding camels on the beach in Morocco to exploring freezing cold Brussels, this study abroad trip helped me make lasting memories and great friends.”
Third place, Sense of Place: Josh Boris Schwangau, Germany. “This photo of Neuschwanstein Castle was taken in a heavy snowfall from Marie Bridge, a wooden bridge 91 meters above the ground. As soon as our class arrived at the castle it began to snow heavily. After touring the inside of the castle some class members heard of a great lookout spot with a beautiful view of the castle. This picture is a product of that adventure.”
First place, Tommies Abroad: Tayler Sartin, Quito, Ecuador. “Quito: This is one of the many Quito signs in El Parque Itchimbia with El Panecillo in the background. El Parque Itchimbia is situated atop a mountain, so it offers a great view of the dense city that appears to extend and wind through the mountains forever. There are also great views of the historic city center, the valley, and the mountain ranges that surround the city.”
Second place, Global Classroom: Alexandra Jensen, Chengalpattu, India. “Connections: A welcoming ceremony in a rural village. The whole village came to welcome us and show us their homes.”
First place, Sense of Place: Davis Narey Valparaíso, Chile. “Happy People: A local man rests his hat on a makeshift hat rack while an elderly woman just passes through. This was shot in the historic part of Valparaíso just minutes from the ocean. The artwork, the vintage buildings and the winding roads of this neighborhood are too amazing to encompass in one picture. But this photo does a good job characterizing the vibrancy of the art and the people of Valparaíso.”
Third place, Global Classroom: Bryjett Nordmark, Bhaktapur, Nepal. “The Potter and The Clay: A local potter helps me form a clay cup in Potter’s Square. He is helping shape the clay into a work of art and helping shape the mind to open up to new ways of thinking during an experience one can only have by studying abroad.”
Second place, Sense of Place: Kassie Vivant Chennai, India. “Chennai Markets: On our first day in India, we explored the colorful markets of Chennai. We walked through shops of fruits, scarves and flowers, and even though we were obviously new to this place, the people greeted us with smiles and waves. This was our very first experience in India, and it was the start to an unforgettable trip.”
Second place, Most Epic Selfie: Paige Hietpas, Merzouga, Morocco. “Sahara Solace: My time in the Sahara was a full of deep self-reflection on what it means to just slow down. In critiquing the fast-paced society we live in, a former Nomad named Aziz said to me under a sky filled with stars: ‘We are always chasing the future like a mirage. You get closer to it but when you get there you have to keep going because the mirage keeps moving back.’ The desert was a reminder that life is worth slowing down for and it was a time to just … be.”
Third place, Global Classroom: Bryjett Nordmark, Bhaktapur, Nepal. “The Potter and The Clay: A local potter helps me form a clay cup in Potter’s Square. He is helping shape the clay into a work of art and helping shape the mind to open up to new ways of thinking during an experience one can only have by studying abroad.”
Third Place, Tommies Abroad: Alexander Lindstrom, Glencoe, Scotland. “Scottish Highlands: I am standing in the valley of the Three Sisters in Glencoe, Scotland. The drive up to Loch Ness is arguably more magnificent than Loch Ness itself. As our tour guide said ‘If you sleep through this drive you might as well of not come at all.’ I wish I could relive this day again and again.”
First place, Most Epic Selfie: Nick Peterson, Kensington, London, England. “Selfie with David Beckham: While studying abroad with the AIFS London program in the spring of 2017, I met David Beckham one morning. My friends and I were sitting in a quiet coffee shop right next to our school in Kensington and this man with tattoos from his ankles to neck and dressed in morning attire with a red beanie walked in. I immediately knew that it was English footballer David Beckham. He chatted with the barista, walked out to his car, followed by me and a friend 10 seconds later to confirm. Upon confirmation and fanboying, we had short conversation with him about where we were from and that we were studying abroad. We concluded with a selfie to remember the time I met David Beckham.”
Third place, Most Epic Selfie: Jake Hartmann, Interlaken, Switzerland. “Free Fallin’: This photo was taken while I was paragliding above the city of Interlaken, Switzerland. The canal below connects Lake Brienz and Lake Thun, the two lakes that surround the town. From this height there was also an amazing view of the Bernese Alps!”
Leave a Reply