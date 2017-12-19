There are countless ways students at St. Thomas find out about studying abroad. Whether discussing a fellow student’s experience over a meal at Scooters, or as a prospective student visiting campus, conversations about study abroad pop up all over.

It’s no surprise, really, seeing how many of those experiences there are to talk about: 960 Tommies studied abroad in 2016-17, helping jump St. Thomas from eighth to sixth in the nation for undergraduate study abroad participation at doctoral schools.

By the time they graduate, 56 percent of undergraduate students at St. Thomas study abroad (the national average is 10 percent) through more than 100 programs in more than 50 countries.

Each year the Office of Study Abroad has a photo contest celebrating Tommies’ experiences around the world, and this year’s were in the categories of:

The Global Classroom: photos that reflect the learning happening within the new landscape and culture;

A Sense of Place: photos that capture the landscape and culture of the unique atmosphere of their host country;

Tommies Abroad: photos that portray Tommie pride and the St. Thomas experience abroad;

and Most Epic Selfie: epic selfies were voted on via the Study Abroad Facebook page to determine a winner.

Click on one of the images to open the gallery and read students’ descriptions of their photos, and visit our Study Abroad website to see what amazing experiences are waiting.