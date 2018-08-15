While the student traffic across Summit Avenue is much lighter, things are far from quiet on the St. Thomas campus over the summer months. Dozens of Tommies – 44, to be exact – are spending their summer working full-time on research thanks to funding from St. Thomas grants, including Young Scholars, Community-based Research and Sustainability Scholars.

The Newsroom caught up with some of these emerging scholars to find out what they’re studying, why they’re so interested in it, and what it’s been like to become dedicated researchers.

Zoe Robinson

Title: The Impact of Human Rights Education

Major: Justice and Peace Studies

Mentor: Michael Klein, Justice and Peace Studies

Grant: Community-Based Research

What’s so intriguing about this subject for you?

Human rights education is intriguing to me, especially when it is taught to kids and teens, because it expands their worldview and allows them to see and interact with cultures outside of their own. It teaches empathy and motivates kids and teens to become world leaders, but, also, leaders in their community. This work is important and I wanted to dive in deeper to see how Youthrive is making such an impact.

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve found so far in your research?

The most interesting thing I’ve found in my research so far is that the alumni of Youthrive’s human rights programming have found it so impactful and it has such a strong influence on their leadership abilities. This programming can be taken for granted, but the real life impact it has on these participants is amazing to hear. More than I ever was expecting.

What has this research opportunity added to your overall academic experience?

This research has impacted my overall academic experience by allowing me to become knowledgeable in this field. I am able to take this knowledge and apply it to my studies in a variety of ways that will enrich my academic experience. I will be a better student because I have this knowledge of what research is like and I’ll able to apply those skills to my everyday academic life. This will greatly benefit me and make me a better student.

What have been the biggest benefits of getting to work closely with an academic advisor like you have this summer?

Getting to work closely with an academic advisor is the support and encouragement I get from Mike Klein, my advisor. After encountering struggles through my research plan, Mike has been there to help me think of what to do next and how to approach different problems. Having someone who is knowledgeable on research and who can guide me through a process I am unfamiliar with is crucial. Mike does an excellent job with that. I am able to learn so much about my research and the research process by having this advisor guiding me.

Tove Conway

Title: The Evolution of Environmental Art: Visualizing the Relationship Between Humans and Nature Since the Nineteenth-Century

Major: English, Environmental Studies

Mentor: Victoria Young, Art History

Grant: Sustainability Scholars

What’s so intriguing about this subject for you?

As an English and environmental studies major who is also passionate about art history, I am curious how the environmental crisis has been textually and visually communicated since the Industrial Revolution began. This general interest is the foundation of my research on environmental art.

Q: What’s the most interesting thing you’ve found so far in your research?

So far, I am most interested in the different ways that environmental art represents nature. Some nineteenth-century landscape paintings show nature in decay as it is overpowered by the rise of industry, while other paintings present nature in an Edenic state, without humans or factories. It is also interesting how most 1960s earth artists installed their art directly on the landscape instead of placing it in a museum — participating with nature rather than observing it.

Q: What has this research opportunity added to your overall academic experience?

I believe that this experience has prepared me for graduate level studies, especially since I will be starting my first semester in St. Thomas’ accelerated BA/MA English program this fall as a senior. This research opportunity has also provided me the time to dig into a topic that thoroughly interests me and is currently relevant in an age of environmental crisis and degradation.

Q: What have been the biggest benefits of getting to work closely with an academic advisor like you have this summer?

My faculty mentor, Dr. Victoria Young, has been a huge inspiration for my research. In 2016, Dr. Young was my professor for the UST Art History in London program. Ever since this study abroad experience, I have longed to study art history again. Professor and Chair of Art History, Dr. Young is at the top of her field. My research has benefited from her excellent advice and shared enthusiasm for my work. Dr. Young also encouraged me to apply for research travel grants. I traveled to New York City in June and will be traveling to London in late July to study landscape paintings, earth art pieces, and contemporary spaces and sculptures. Without Dr. Young’s contagious passion for art history and positive influence, I would not be where I am to date.

Tommy Nickele

Title: An Empirical Study: New Strides in Human Animal Interaction & Animal Assisted Therapy

Major: Psychology

Mentor: Sarah Hankerson, psychology

Grant: Young Scholars

What’s so intriguing about this subject for you?

What fascinates me about Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) is its simplicity. At the end of the 20th century, clinical researchers began to structure and study Human Animal Interactions (HAI) to develop natural therapy options for patients. Options that are free of potential side effects. However, over the past 40-some-years these interventions of AAT have conformed to the same procedural paradigm and administration routes. Traditionally in AAT, one adult therapy dog, horse, pig, etc. (with their human handler) is utilized to relieve symptoms like stress, anxiety, depression or pain in a suffering individual, or group of individuals. Simple, safe, and somewhat effective.

In recent years, it has become apparent that AAT has more therapeutic potential than originally believed. Currently understood to be most effective in children living with Autism-Spectrum Disorder, AAT has been implemented into treatment plans to increase pro-social behavior in addition to agitation relief. These novel facilitations suggest that AAT could be significantly more effective if administered under the right circumstances. The bright future of AAT and an opportunity to step into the unknown rivets me to the work I do. Previous researchers in this field have taken great steps to increase the positive treatment effect of AAT. Their work has allowed me to follow in their progressive strides by developing avant-garde methods of Human Animal Interactions that could be tailored to better meet the needs of a specific population or a specific individual.

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve found so far in your research?

The most interesting “thing” I have begun to delve into through my research is not a solitary finding or event, but rather an accumulation of scientific progressions throughout the existence of Animal Assisted Therapy research. The pioneers and current members of AAT’s empirical orbit have begun to expose the genuine therapeutic power within Human Animal Interaction. Their work presents future researchers in this orbit the opportunity to make educated change and to systematically optimize AAT for any population or individual. It is in this opportunity that I find my purpose.

What has this research opportunity added to your overall academic experience?

Attempting to summarize all of the resources that Dr. Hankerson, St. Thomas’ Psychology department and the UROP department have added to my academic experience here would be impossible to do with pithy. To put it simply, this research opportunity has given me hope and hunger. Hope that I might be able to learn enough to continue my education and research in a Clinical or Developmental Psychology graduate program; hunger to embrace the imminent fear and failure ahead, as valuable learning opportunities.

Studying at St. Thomas, I have learned that every situation truly does has a silver lining. More importantly, didactic individuals here inspired me to always do my best at taking into consideration both the dark clouds and the silver linings of my own life situations as I continue to develop and grow as an individual. To express the sense of gratitude I have for the University of St. Thomas, is equivalent to one dog owner expressing the sense of gratitude she, he, or they have for their dog to another dog owner. One could hear the words I would utter about St. Thomas, but one would never fully understand depth and appreciation that guided my language.

What have been the biggest benefits of getting to work closely with an academic advisor like you have been doing this summer?

Dr. Hankerson helped me open doors to what I would like to be the purpose in my life. At the very least, she opened my eyes to a life, career and passion that could do as much good for others as it could for me. The single biggest benefit of working like a professor like Dr. Hankerson is having somebody who believes in you. Dr. Hankerson has provided me with knowledge and insight that exponentially progressed my research, as well as my education. It is hard to interact with Dr. Hankerson without extracting some bit of utile knowledge. Without her guidance and support, I do not believe my current research project would be possible to complete.

