Super Lawyers® magazine has recognized 111 St. Thomas alumni in eight states during the first half of 2019. Among those honored, 15 graduates have been named Super Lawyers® and 96 have been named Rising Stars®.

Super Lawyers® is a national attorney rating resource that recognizes lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Those named to each list are among the top 5 percent of attorneys in their state.

Congratulations to the following St. Thomas Law alumni:

Super Lawyers®

Ryan Bies ’06, Dougherty, Molenda, Solfest, Hills & Bauer P.A. (MN)

Victoria Jacobson Brenner ’04, Collins, Buckley, Sauntry & Haugh, P.L.L.P. (MN)

Johanna P. Clyborne ’05, Brekke, Clyborne & Ribich, LLC (MN)

Daniel M. Eaton ’08, Christensen Law Office PLLC (MN)

Gerald H. Fornwald ’05, Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. (MN)

Jacob C. Hendricks ’08, Felhaber Larson (MN)

Kate Hibbard ’06, Greene Espel PLLP (MN)

Sonja Corinne Larson ’06, Gapen, Larson & Johnson, LLC (MN)

Gloria S. Myre ’07, Myre Law PLLC (MN)

Jessica J. Nelson ’05, Spencer Fane LLP (MN)

Sharon E. Roberg-Perez ’05, Robins Kaplan LLP (MN)

Kimberly J. Robinson ’06, Robinson | Duffy, PLLC (MN)

Joel Schroeder ’04, Best & Flanagan LLP (MN)

Brock J. Specht ’07, Nichols Kaster, PLLP (MN)

Jeffrey S. Storms ’06, Newmark Storms Dworak LLC (MN)

Rising Stars®

Uzodima Franklin Aba-Onu ’10, Bassford Remele, P.A. (MN)

Pamela Abbate-Dattilo ’09, Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. (MN)

Tara J. Anderson ’08, TJA Business Law, PLLC (MN)

Stephen P. Astrup ’12, Vogel Law Firm (MN)

Heidi J. Bassett ’05, The Bassett Law Firm, P.A. (FL)

Maria Bazakos ’14, McCarthy Duffy LLP (IL)

Joy N. Beitzel ’14, Terzich & Ort, LLP (MN)

Michael Paul Boulette ’10, Barnes & Thornburg LLP (MN)

Justin M. Braulick ’12, Heller & Thyen, P.A. (MN)

Justin Bruntjen ’11, Decerto Law LLC (MN)

Elizabeth Burnett ’10, Robins Kaplan LLP (MN)

David J. Carrier ’12, Bowman and Brooke LLP (MN)

Michael J. Cass ’07, Swenson Lervick Syverson Trosvig Jacobson Cass, PA (MN)

James P. Cody, ’10, The Cody Law Group, Chtd. (MN)

Mick L. Conlan ’10, Conlan Law Firm, PLLC (MN)

Jim Conway ’10, Jaspers Moriarty & Wetherille, P.A. (MN)

Amanda Crain ’11, Halunen Law (MN)

Allison E. Czerniak ’14, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP (IL)

John Daly ’12, Daly & Maruish, LLP (MN)

Ruth N. Dapper ’12, Littler Mendelson, P.C. (San Diego)

Elizabeth Duel ’12, Ryan Garry, Attorney, LLC (MN)

Jenna Eisenmenger ’11, Heimerl & Lammers (MN)

Ryan Else ’11, Brockton D. Hunter P.A. (MN)

Bryan R. Feldhaus ’06, Lommen Abdo, P.A. (MN)

Lindsay K. Fischbach ’12, Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd. (MN)

Angela D. Follett ’11, Fish & Richardson P.C. (MN)

Beth Forsythe ’06, Dorsey & Whitney LLP (MN)

Naomi S. Garfinkel ’04, Hennepin County Attorneys Office (MN)

Conor A. Gaughan ’13, Vedder Price P.C. (IL)

Dana L. Gerber ’07, Atkinson Law Office, P.A. (MN)

Molly Gherty ’11, Felhaber Larson (MN)

Maggie Green ’08, Donohue Green Law Office (MN)

Peter L. Gregory ’07, Bassford Remele, P.A. (MN)

Erin E. Gross ’09, Erstad & Riemer, PA (MN)

Molly R. Hamilton Cawley ’05, MHC Law, LLC (SC)

Laura Hammargren ’08, Mayer Brown LLP (IL)

Derek Hansen ’13, Valentini Law, P.A. (MN)

Amelia Selvig Hartman ’12, Target Corporation (MN)

Elisa M. Hatlevig ’04, Jardine, Logan & O’Brien, PLLP (MN)

Jenny Helling Fuller ’12, Fafinski Mark & Johnson, P.A. (MN)

Andrea P. Hoversten ’08, Geraghty, O’Loughlin & Kenney, P.A. (MN)

Alexander M. Jadin ’06, Smith Jadin Johnson, PLLC (MN)

Christopher A. Jensen ’10, Missing Link Minnesota Firm (MN)

Jason P. Johnston ’10, Zimmerman Reed LLP (MN)

Suzanne L. Jones ’08, Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP (MN)

Kari N. Kanne ’10, Honsa Rodd Landry (MN)

Meghann Kantke ’10, CHS Inc. (MN)

Michael Kemp ’09, Hansen Dordell (MN)

Nicole Kettwick ’10, Brandt Criminal Defense (MN)

Cally Kjellberg-Nelson ’09, Quinlivan & Hughes, P.A. (MN)

Brent C. Kleffman ’06, Peterson, Logren & Kilbury (MN)

Aaron P. Knoll ’12, Greene Espel PLLP (MN)

Benjamin Kwan ’13, Haller Kwan LLP (MN)

Lindsay Lien Rinholen ’15, Pritzker Hageman, P.A. (MN)

Trent D. Martin ’10, de Beer & Associates, P.A. (MN)

Meghan Marty ’16, Messerli | Kramer (MN)

Heather M. McElroy ’04, Ciresi Conlin LLP (MN)

Kaarin Nelson Schaffer ’06, Baillon Thome Jozwiak & Wanta LLP (MN)

Charles E. Nelson ’11, Ballard Spahr LLP (MN)

Emily Niles ’14, Robins Kaplan LLP (MN)

Elizabeth R. Odette ’04, Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P. (MN)

Daniel R. Olson ’07, Bassford Remele, P.A. (MN)

Eric M. Palmer ’07, Meshbesher & Spence, Ltd. (MN)

Ryan R. Palmer ’04, Gray Plant Mooty (MN)

Benjamin Pardun ’08, Meaney & Patrin, P.A. (MN)

Shaun M. Parks ’12, Fitch, Johnson, Larson & Held, P.A. (MN)

Andrew J. Pieper ’08, Stoel Rives LLP (MN)

Kelli R. Riley ’12, Peek Goldstone, LLC (CO)

Sarah E. Roeder ’10, DeWitt LLP (MN)

Adam J. Rohne ’11, Felhaber Larson (MN)

Joanna M. Salmen ’10, Foley & Mansfield PLLP (MN)

Laura C. Sands ’11, Missing Link Minnesota Firm (MN)

Annie Santos ’08, Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP (MN)

Jill M. Sauber ’13, Chestnut Cambronne PA (MN)

Breia L. Schleuss ’08, Faegre Baker Daniels LLP (MN)

Courtney J. Schneider ’10, Huston & Schneider (MN)

John Spiten ’12, Spiten Law Firm (MN)

Ross D. Stadheim ’11, Halunen Law (MN)

Pamela D. Steinle ’11, Sunde, Olson, Kircher and Zender, P.L.C. (MN)

Carly W. Stephani ’11, Bowman and Brooke LLP (MN)

Stephanie J. Sternke Hill ’08, SJS Family Law (MN)

Andrew M. Tatge ’05, Gislason & Hunter LLP (MN)

Brian J. Thompto ’09, Latimer LeVay Fyock LLC (IL)

James Todd ’14, M. Sue Wilson Law Offices, PA (MN)

Alyssa M. Toft ’07, Jackson Lewis P.C. (MN)

Alyssa M. Troje ’10, Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. (MN)

Nicole A. Truso ’09, Faegre Baker Daniels LLP (MN)

Mae B. Van Lengerich ’13, Monroe Moxness Berg PA (MN)

Christopher L. Vatsaas ’11, Chestnut Cambronne PA (MN)

Rachelle A. Velgersdyk ’14, Bowman and Brooke LLP (MN)

Michelle L. Vesole ’11, Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC (MD)

Theodore J. Waldeck ’08, Waldeck Law Firm, P.A. (MN)

Natalie R. Walz ’05, Chestnut Cambronne PA (MN)

Erin E. Westbrook ’12, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP (MN)

Lucas D. Wilson ’10, Wilson Law, LLC (MN)

Bryce Young ’10, Duane Morris LLP (San Diego)

According to the Super Lawyers website, attorneys are selected for recognition using a combination of peer nominations and evaluations, along with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. The list of Super Lawyers is intended to serve as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel.

Learn more about Super Lawyers at https://www.superlawyers.com/.