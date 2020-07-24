Super Lawyers magazine has recognized 122 St. Thomas Law alumni in eight states during the first half of 2020. Among those honored, 19 graduates have been named Super Lawyers and 103 have been named Rising Stars.

Super Lawyers is a national attorney rating resource that recognizes lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Those named to each list are among the top 5% of attorneys in their state.

Congratulations to the following St. Thomas Law alumni:

Super Lawyers

Victoria Jacobson Brenner ’04, Collins, Buckley, Sauntry & Haugh, P.L.L.P. (St. Paul)

Ryan Bies ’06, Dougherty, Molenda, Solfest, Hills & Bauer P.A. (Apple Valley, Minnesota)

Sonja Corinne Larson ’06, Gapen, Larson & Johnson, LLC (Minneapolis)

Johanna P. Clyborne ’05, Brekke, Clyborne & Ribich, LLC (Shakopee, Minnesota)

Daniel M. Eaton ’08, Christensen Law Office PLLC (Minneapolis)

Gerald H. Fornwald ’05, Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. (Minneapolis)

Jacob C. Hendricks ’08, Felhaber Larson (Minneapolis)

Kate Hibbard ’06, Greene Espel PLLP (Minneapolis)

Cally Kjellberg-Nelson ’09, Quinlivan & Hughes, P.A. (St. Cloud, Minnesota)

Michael B. Lammers ’08, Heimerl & Lammers (Minnetonka, Minnesota)

Heather M. McElroy ’04, Ciresi Conlin LLP (Minneapolis)

Gloria S. Myre ’07, Myre Law (Minneapolis)

Jessica J. Nelson ’05, Spencer Fane LLP (Minneapolis)

Kaarin Nelson Schaffer ’06, Conard Nelson Schaffer, PLLC (Minneapolis)

Elizabeth R. Odette ’04, Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P. (Minneapolis)

Kimberly J. Robinson ‘06, Robinson | Duffy, PLLC (Minneapolis)

Brock J. Specht ’07, Nichols Kaster, PLLP (Minneapolis)

Jeffrey S. Storms ’06, Newmark Storms Dworak LLC (Minneapolis)

Joel Schroeder ’04, Best & Flanagan LLP (Minneapolis)

Rising Stars

Uzodima Franklin Aba-Onu ’10, Bassford Remele, P.A. (Minneapolis)

Pamela Abbate-Dattilo ’09, Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. (Minneapolis)

Adam J. Almen ’13, Gilbert Alden PLLC (Burnsville, Minnesota)

Rachelle V. Anderson ’14, Bowman and Brooke LLP (Minneapolis)

Tara J. Anderson ’08, TJA Business Law, PLLC (Eden Prairie, Minnesota)

Kira N. Barrett ’12, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP (Phoenix, Arizona)

Heidi J. Bassett ’05, Hellmuth & Johnson (Minneapolis)

Maria Bazakos ’14, Ice Miller LLP (Chicago, Illinois)

Joy N. Beitzel ’14, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid (Minneapolis)

Omeed Berenjian ’16, BK Law Group (Minneapolis)

Brianna Zuber Beckwith ’08, Zuber Law (Glenwood, Minnesota)

Brandan A. Borgos ’10, Borgos Law PLLC (Minneapolis)

Michael Paul Boulette ’10, Barnes & Thornburg LLP (Minneapolis)

Alison Brandell-Douglas ’13, Grell Feist PLC (Minneapolis)

Justin M. Braulick ’12, Heller & Thyen, P.A. (St. Cloud, Minnesota)

Justin Bruntjen ’11, Decerto Law LLC (Hopkins, Minnesota)

Elizabeth Burnett ’10, Robins Kaplan LLP (Minneapolis)

David J. Carrier ‘12, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP (Minneapolis)

Michael J. Cass ’07, Swenson Lervick Syverson Trosvig Jacobson Cass, PA (Alexandria, Minnesota)

Ana Chilingarishvili ’10, Maslon LLP (Minneapolis)

Brett P. Clark ’06, Crowley Fleck PLLP (Helena, Montana)

James P. Cody ’10, The Cody Law Group, Chtd. (Vadnais Heights, Minnesota)

Mick L. Conlan ’10, Conlan Law Firm, PLLC (Minneapolis)

Jim Conway ’10, Jaspers Moriarty & Wetherille, P.A. (Shakopee, Minnesota)

Amanda Crain ’11, Halunen Law (Minneapolis)

Allison E. Czerniak ’14, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP (Chicago, Illinois)

John Daly ’12, Daly & Maruish, LLP (Minneapolis)

Ruth N. Dapper ’12, DLA Piper LLP (US) (San Diego, California)

Alexander H. De Marco ’06, Law Office of Alexander H. De Marco (St. Paul)

Elizabeth Duel ’12, Law Offices of Ryan Garry, L.L.C. (Minneapolis)

Jenna Eisenmenger ’11, Heimerl & Lammers (Minnetonka, Minnesota)

Ryan Else ’11, Brockton D. Hunter P.A. (Minneapolis)

Bryan R. Feldhaus ’06, Lommen Abdo, P.A. (Minneapolis)

Lindsay K. Fischbach ’12, Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd. (Coon Rapids, Minnesota)

Angela D. Follett ’11, Fish & Richardson P.C. (Minneapolis)

John R. Foss ’12, Nicolet Law Office SC (Hudson, Wisconsin)

Amy Freiman ’11, Hills Legal Group Ltd (Waukesha, Wisconsin)

Jenny Fuller ’12, Fox Rothschild (Minneapolis)

Conor A. Gaughan ’13, Vedder Price P.C. (Chicago, Illinois)

Dana L. Gerber ’07, Atkinson Gerber Law Office (Arden Hills, Minnesota)

Molly Gherty ’11, Felhaber Larson (Minneapolis)

Trusha Goffe ’10, Jeff Anderson & Associates, P.A. (St. Paul)

Maggie D. Green ’08, Donohue Green Law Office (Minneapolis)

Erin E. Gross ’09, Erstad & Riemer, PA (St. Paul)

Ted Haller ‘14, Haller Kwan LLP (Minneapolis)

Laura Hammargren ’08, 3M (St. Paul)

Derek Hansen ’13, Valentini Law, P.A. (Minneapolis)

Stephanie J. Hill ’08, Hill Crabb, LLC (Edina, Minnesota)

Erik Honkanen ’07, Honkanen Law Firm, S.C. (Virginia, Minnesota)

Alexander M. Jadin ’06, Smith Jadin Johnson, PLLC (Bloomington, Minnesota)

Jason P. Johnston ’10, Zimmerman Reed LLP (Minneapolis)

Lucas Kane ’17, Fabian May & Anderson, PLLP (Minneapolis)

Kari N. Kanne ’10, Honsa Rodd Landry (Minneapolis)

Nicole Kettwick ’10, Brandt Criminal Defense (Anoka, Minnesota)

Randall A. Kins ’13, Sheridan & Dulas, P.A. (Eagan, Minnesota)

Kristian T. Kircher ‘16, BK Law Group (Minneapolis)

Brent C. Kleffman ’06, Peterson, Logren & Kilbury (Roseville, Minnesota)

Aaron P. Knoll ’12, Greene Espel PLLP (Minneapolis)

Benjamin Kwan ’13, Haller Kwan LLP (Minneapolis)

Lindsay Lien Rinholen ’15, OFT Law PLLC (Minneapolis)

Carrie Loch ’15, Fields Law Firm (Hopkins, Minnesota)

Trent D. Martin ’10, de Beer & Associates, P.A. (Lake Elmo, Minnesota)

Meghan Marty ’16, Messerli | Kramer (Minneapolis)

Simeon A. Morbey ’10, Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P. (Minneapolis)

Adam Nicolet ’13, Nicolet Law Office SC (Eau Claire, Wisconsin)

Charles E. Nelson ’11, Ballard Spahr LLP (Minneapolis)

Emily Niles ’14, Robins Kaplan LLP (Minneapolis)

Daniel R. Olson ’08, Bassford Remele, P.A. (Minneapolis)

Eric M. Palmer ’07, Meshbesher & Spence, Ltd. (Minneapolis)

Benjamin Pardun ’08, Meaney & Patrin, P.A. (Maple Grove, Minnesota)

Shaun Parks ’12, Parks Legal Services, PLLC (Minneapolis)

John P. Pavelko ’16, Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. (Minneapolis)

Andrew J. Pieper ’08, Stoel Rives LLP (Minneapolis)

Wade Pittman ’13, Pittman & Pittman Law Offices LLC (Madison, Wisconsin)

Kelli R. Riley ’12, Riley Law LLC (Greeley, Colorado)

Joanna M. Salmen ’10, Foley & Mansfield PLLP (Minneapolis)

Jill Sauber ’13, Sauber Legal Services LLC (Bloomington, Minnesota)

Courtney J. Schneider ’10, Huston & Schneider (Edina, Minnesota)

Mark A. Severson ’08, Severson Porter Law (Brainerd, Minnesota)

Kelly M. Sinton ’13, Law Office of Kelly M. Sinton (Anoka, Minnesota)

Joshua Socks ’13, Collier Law Firm (Corte Madera, California)

John Spiten ’12, Spiten Law Firm (Roseville, Minnesota)

Ross D. Stadheim ’11, Halunen Law (Minneapolis)

Pamela D. Steinle ’11, Steinle Law PLLC (St. James, Minnesota)

Marc Sugden ’09, Pemberton Law (Alexandria, Minnesota)

Andrew M. Tatge ’05, Gislason & Hunter LLP (Mankato, Minnesota)

Brian J. Thompto ’09, Latimer LeVay Fyock LLC (Chicago, Illinois)

Derek Thooft ‘16, Thooft Law LLC (Minneapolis)

James Todd ’14, M. Sue Wilson Law Offices, PA (Minneapolis)

Anthony Toepfer ’11, Toepfer at Law, PLLC (St. Cloud, Minnesota)

Alyssa M. Toft ’07, Jackson Lewis P.C. (Minneapolis)

Alyssa M. Troje ’10, Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. (Minneapolis)

Mae B. Van Lengerich ’13, Monroe Moxness Berg PA (Minneapolis)

Christopher L. Vatsaas ’11, Chestnut Cambronne PA (Minneapolis)

Michelle L. Vesole ’11, Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC (Rockville, Maryland)

Theodore J. Waldeck ’08, Waldeck Law Firm, P.A. (Minneapolis)

Natalie R. Walz ’05, Tomsche Sonnesyn & Tomsche, P.A. (Minneapolis)

Ling S. Wang ’17, Gustafson Gluek PLLC (Minneapolis)

Erin E. Westbrook ’12, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP (Minneapolis)

Kyle Willems ’13, Bassford Remele, P.A. (Minneapolis)

Lucas D. Wilson ’10, Wilson Law, LLC (Anoka, Minnesota)

Bryce Young ’10, Duane Morris LLP (San Diego, California)

According to the Super Lawyers website, attorneys are selected for recognition using a combination of peer nominations and evaluations, along with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. The list of Super Lawyers is intended to serve as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel.

Learn more about Super Lawyers.