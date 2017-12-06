Updated Dec. 6

Events leading up to Super Bowl LII begin Jan. 26, and the Office of Public Safety would like to inform the St. Thomas community that plans are underway for potential impacts to our campuses. As additional updates become available, they will be added to this page.

Our Minneapolis campus in particular will see significant impacts. Preparations have been underway for months and have involved the NFL, the City of Minneapolis Public Works, Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District, Super Bowl Host Committee, Minneapolis Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, Minneapolis Office of Emergency Management and others. As many as 1 million visitors and 10,000 volunteers are expected during the Super Bowl events. The majority of the visitors are expected to be in town Thursday, Feb. 1-Sunday, Feb. 4.

Super Bowl LII is not a one-day event.

Super Bowl Live is 10-day series of events running Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Activities including free concerts, national media broadcasts, ice sculptures and food will take place on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis. Events will be held in the evenings beginning at 4 p.m. during weekdays and all day on weekends. During this time, streets from 12th Street to Sixth Street will be reduced to two lanes where they cross Nicollet Mall. Eighth Street from Marquette Avenue to LaSalle Avenue will be closed from Jan. 19-Feb. 7.

The main impact for our Minneapolis campus will be along its northeastern border. The Minneapolis Police Department will have officers along LaSalle Avenue. Intersections in the area will have police and National Guard presence.

Think now about how and when you access the Minneapolis campus.

Plan for increased auto and pedestrian traffic during this week.

Avoid scheduling events on the Minneapolis campus.

Departments and individuals planning meetings and events on the Minneapolis campus are encouraged to avoid scheduling them during the Super Bowl activities to avoid operational issues.

Plan for changes to parking and shuttles.

The surface parking lot near the School of law (Lot 3) has been rented by the NFL and will not be available Jan 26-Feb. 4. Alternative parking for up to 300 vehicles will be available in the Harmon Ramp at the corner of 11th Street and Harmon Place.

Members of the community who work and attend class on our Minneapolis campus are encouraged to carpool. Information about using public transit is available on the Super Bowl website.

Public Safety will evaluate the traffic conditions between St. Paul and Minneapolis for shuttle use. Shuttle users are asked to plan for delays due to increased traffic in the area. Visit the Shuttle Tracker on OneStThomas.

Classes will go on as scheduled.

The deans of each of our colleges and schools are having ongoing discussions about the impact Super Bowl activities could have on campus operations. At this time, all classes will go on as scheduled in their assigned classrooms in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Students are asked to stay in contact with professors for any changes to class locations.

See something? Say something.

Safety of our campuses and community are the top priority. Informed, alert communities play a critical role in keeping our campus safe. Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate criminal activity. This includes, but is not limited to:

Unusual items or situations: a person wandering the halls, not on the main skyway; a package or luggage is unattended; a window or door is open that is usually closed; or other out-of-the-ordinary situations.

Eliciting information: A person questions individuals at a level beyond curiosity about a building’s purpose, operations, security procedures and/or personnel, shift changes, etc.

Observation/surveillance: Someone pays unusual attention to buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. This includes extended loitering without explanation, particularly in concealed locations.

Public Safety urges you to be proactive and alert to help prevent crime and create a safer community. To report suspicious activity, contact Public Safety at (651) 962-5100 or for emergencies, (651) 962-5555. Describe specifically what you observed, including:

Who or what you saw;

When you saw it;

Where it occurred;

Why it’s suspicious;

Last known direction of travel

To request an escort, call Public Safety dispatch at (651) 962-5100.