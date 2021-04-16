President Julie Sullivan shared the following in an email to the St. Thomas community.

At the University of St. Thomas, we have made a community commitment to environmental stewardship and caring for God’s creation – rooted in our mission to advance the common good.

Pope Francis calls on everyone – individuals, institutions and nations – to do their part to care for and protect our common home. By doing so, we will improve lives and ensure a better world for future generations.

Now, it’s time for all of us to get to work! I challenge you to employ your own sustainability strategies by engaging in Sustainability Week starting Monday, April 19. Watch the video to the left.

Thanks to the Undergraduate Student Government’s Sustainability Coalition and the Office of Sustainability Initiatives, we have ample opportunities to learn, engage, take action and infuse sustainability into our lives throughout this week. Find the full calendar and more information.

Next week, find a way to engage in making an impact!