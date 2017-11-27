Students, faculty and staff are asked to write notes thanking their state senators and representatives for supporting the State Grant Program.

Two events will be held: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, on Father Dorsey Way in the Anderson Student Center in St. Paul, and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, in the Dougherty Family College commons area in Terrence Murphy Hall in Minneapolis. Staff members from Government Relations and the Minnesota Private College Council will be present with lists of legislators; all you have to do is drop by and write quick notes.

This year, 1,434 St. Thomas undergraduate students are receiving a total of $7 million in need-based state grants through the program, which is funded by the Minnesota Legislature with strong support from Gov. Mark Dayton.

Questions? Call Doug Hennes at (651) 962-6402.