Spend even a little bit of time on St. Thomas’ campus and you’ll know art is important here. And the secret’s out: St. Thomas was recently ranked #2 for art history programs in the Midwest, a fact that highlights the central place art holds throughout the university.

Whether it’s checking out the countless sculptures, murals, paintings and stained glass around campus, visiting The Voorsanger Architects Archive or the American Museum of Asmat Art, or studying dynamic art history courses at the undergraduate or graduate level, students at St. Thomas have the opportunity to appreciate the important place art has in our world. Central to the St. Thomas’ liberal arts and interdisciplinary models, art allows us to consider human expression within its broader cultural context, including religion, economic production, politics, gender and social identification. Art helps us make sense of who we are, why we’re here and what our purpose is. Time to start exploring.