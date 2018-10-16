Spend even a little bit of time on St. Thomas’ campus and you’ll know art is important here. And the secret’s out: St. Thomas was recently ranked #2 for art history programs in the Midwest, a fact that highlights the central place art holds throughout the university.
Whether it’s checking out the countless sculptures, murals, paintings and stained glass around campus, visiting The Voorsanger Architects Archive or the American Museum of Asmat Art, or studying dynamic art history courses at the undergraduate or graduate level, students at St. Thomas have the opportunity to appreciate the important place art has in our world. Central to the St. Thomas’ liberal arts and interdisciplinary models, art allows us to consider human expression within its broader cultural context, including religion, economic production, politics, gender and social identification. Art helps us make sense of who we are, why we’re here and what our purpose is. Time to start exploring.
The Gallery, home to the American Museum of Asmat Art.
A gold crucifix from the collection of Fr. Dennis Dease is shown.
Stained glass, like this of King Arthur in the O’Shaughnessey-Frey library, are visible all over campus.
Student Anna Rosenthal paints botanical art in her St. Paul home.
Taiwanese exchange student Tina Wu (Business) creates the sign for “Love” in Chinese calligraphy. Wu learned the art of calligraphy from her mother.
Artist and iconographer Nicholas Markell is pictured at work on an icon of St. Thomas Aquinas in his home studio in Hugo, Minnesota, on July 9, 2013. Markell (’85, Fine Art) was commissioned by Campus Ministries to create the icon.
Graduate art history students prepare works from the Dolly Fiterman collection for the “Insights Into Modern Art” exhibtion.
Art History faculty Julie Risser (left) and graduate Art History student Abby Hall remove a newly-received piece of Asmat art from a shipping crate .
Engineering major Lauren Vallez poses for a portrait next to “The Plunge” sculpture on south campus near the Frey Science and Engineering Building.
A student walks by the “In the Beginning” sculpture on south campus.
Items from an exhibit featuring the Voorsanger Architects Archive are shown in a renovated O’Shaughnessy Educational Center gallery.