Three St. Thomas students were semifinalists to be Fulbright Scholars this year: seniors Claire Gulseth (international studies and Spanish political science) and Sadie Buckel (international business and Spanish), and Elizabeth Sadusky ’18 (history and international studies). Both Gulseth and Buckel applied to teach English abroad in Argentina and Spain, respectively, while Sadusky applied to pursue a master’s degree in Hungary. Buckel remains an alternative candidate.

As St. Thomas continues to grow the number of applicants to be Fulbright Scholars, resources are available for assistance through Director of Prestigious International Scholarships Judith Dorin, who was hired last year.

About the Fulbright Program

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program provides grants for individually designed study/research projects or for English Teaching Assistant Programs. A candidate will submit a Statement of Grant Purpose defining activities to take place during one academic year in a participating country outside the U.S. The Fulbright Program is an ideal way for a driven student to achieve goals in his or her career and personal development. The candidate applies during his or her time in college and travels to the host country after graduation.

During their grants, Fulbrighters will meet, work, live with and learn from the people of the host country, sharing daily experiences. The program facilitates cultural exchange through direct interaction on an individual basis in the classroom, field, home and in routine tasks, allowing the grantee to gain an appreciation of others’ viewpoints and beliefs, the way they do things and the way they think. Through engagement in the community, the individual will interact with their hosts on a one-to-one basis in an atmosphere of openness, academic integrity and intellectual freedom, thereby promoting mutual understanding.